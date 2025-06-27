14 Indians who went to Russia for jobs ‘missing' claims Congress; paid over ₹31 lakhs to agents

The Congress on Friday claimed that 14 Indians who had travelled to Russia in search of work are now "missing," and urged the government to take up the issue with Moscow and make efforts for their repatriation.

"On December 2023, 126 people went abroad in search of work. They wanted to go to Singapore and Malaysia and Italy, but they were taken to Moscow. My friend Jagdeep ji told me that his brother, who had gone to Russia with 4 others paid ₹31,40,000 to agents but they did not get work... these people were recruited in the army by the Russian government there," Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said while addressing a press conference in Delhi on Friday.