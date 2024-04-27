140,000 people did their taxes with the free IRS direct file pilot. But program's future is unclear
140,000 people did their taxes with the free IRS direct file pilot. But program's future is unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS said Friday that more than 140,000 taxpayers filed their taxes through its new direct file pilot program and participants saved roughly $5.6 million in fees they would have otherwise spent with commercial tax preparation companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message