14,500 schools to be developed, upgraded: PM Modi's gift on Teachers' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a new government initiative under which 14,500 schools across the country will be developed and upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. PM Modi announced that these 14,500 schools will become model schools that will encapsulate the full spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP).
In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi said, “Today, on Teachers Day I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP."
Announcing the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools in the country on the occasion of Teachers' Day, PM Modi also said that educational institutions under the PM-SHRI Yojana will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education.
“The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more," PM Modi tweeted.
Noting that the National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years, the PM said, "I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP".
Earlier, as part of the NEP, Minister of Education and Skill Department Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that 15,000 PM-SHRI schools will be set up in the country.
Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Atleast 15000 PM Shri School will be set up in the country, while over 500-600 PM Shri School will be set up in Odisha. In line with the NEP2020, Bal Vatika will be started in this KV and will provide quality education.
