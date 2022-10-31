A survivor of the Morbi bridge tragedy, in which 132 people died and 100 were wounded, has said that around 15-20 boys were shaking the bridge intentionally before it collapsed into the Machchhu river. Recalling the harrowing moment when the suspension bridge collapsed, killing 132 people, the injured survivor said he caught hold of the shrubs when the bridge came down and climbed up, and so did several other people.
"It happened around 6.30 pm. Some 15-20 mischievous young kids were shaking the ropes of the bridge. Three times a noise came from it before it collapsed," said Ashwin Mehra, a survivor.
He said, “I also fell but I got hold of the shrubs around the bridge. My friend was also with me, he also got out. About seven people also caught hold of the shrubs and started climbing up."
He sustained injuries in his leg and back. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. All the injured survivors in of the Morbi bridge collapse incident are admitted to GMERS General Hospital.
According to a report, Ahmedabad resident Vijay Goswami and his family members visited the suspension bridge but returned halfway through as some youths were deliberately shaking the bridge.
The British-era bridge, which had been shut for seven months for renovation work, had reopened for the public about four days ago.
A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge. It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work), an official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Morbi in Gujarat on Tuesday.
WHAT HAPPENED IN MORBI?
At least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 were injured after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, plunging people, into the Machchhu river.
Rescue and relief work is being carried out by the NDRF team after the Morbi cable bridge tragedy Sunday evening.
The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.
