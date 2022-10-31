A survivor of the Morbi bridge tragedy, in which 132 people died and 100 were wounded, has said that around 15-20 boys were shaking the bridge intentionally before it collapsed into the Machchhu river. Recalling the harrowing moment when the suspension bridge collapsed, killing 132 people, the injured survivor said he caught hold of the shrubs when the bridge came down and climbed up, and so did several other people.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}