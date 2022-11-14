10-15 labourers feared trapped after stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

10-15 labourers feared trapped after stone quarry collapses in Mizoram1 min read . 10:27 PM IST
- As many as 10-15 labourers are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial
At least 10 to 15 labourers are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district on Monday. The incident took place in the Maudarh area in the Hnahthial district.
Around 3 pm, the stone quarry collapsed, trapping 15 to 20 labourers.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district, Saizikpuii has said, "…labourers are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district."
“The incident took place in the Maudarh area in Hnahthial district at around 3 pm," he added.
Deputy Commission of the Hnahthial district said that five excavators and 10-15 workers are trapped in debris.
Five excavators, one stone crusher & one drilling machine are buried in the debris along with 10-15 workers who are still trapped. Rescue efforts are still going on. Neither any person nor machines have been rescued so far: Deputy Commissioner, Hnahthial District
Back in 2021, at least six people were killed in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur when the gelatin sticks they were trying to dispose of blasted accidentally at a stone quarry site. The accident was reported from Hirenagavalli near Peresandra.
The February incident in which six people were killed took place a month after a similar one. In January 2021, six people were killed at a quarry site in Karnataka's Shivamogga.
After the incident, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly."
According to the news agency PTI, the quarrying had been stopped by the police after the locals complained the frequent use of gelatin sticks. While the contractor was warned not to use gelatin sticks after a raid was conducted.
