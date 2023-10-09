16% buyers in India's top 7 cities prefer luxury homes against 9% in pre-Covid period: Survey
The share of luxury houses in the overall housing units being launched has seen an upward trend, whereas, the share of affordable houses have been on a decline over the past five years, as per Anarock Group.
The share of home buyers preferring luxury homes priced above ₹1.5 crore has gone up to 16 percent in India's top seven cities as against 9 percent in the pre-COVID-19 period, as per a survey conducted by Anarock Group.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message