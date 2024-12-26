After being inspired by China’s advanced drone technology, a 16-year-old student – Medhansh Trivedi from Gwalior's The Scindia School – developed the drone named MLDT 01 at a cost of ₹3.5 lakh. This heavy-duty drone capable of carrying a human weighing up to 80 kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by News18, Medhansh Trivedi took three months to develop the drone after a lost of efforts and guidance for his school's dean Manoj Mishra.

"One day I was scrolling YouTube about how to make drones. A recommendation came about China's air taxi. So, I clicked on that video and watched it. It was a four-seater drone that was very expensive. Since that day, I started developing a drone of my own on a budget,"Medhansh Trivedi, who is now in Class 12, told News18.com.

“One day, I gave a class on how aeroplanes are built. That’s when Trivedi got inspired and began asking me more about the process. He took it upon himself to conduct his own research online and, with guidance from his teachers, started building things on his own," Medhansh Trivedi added while speaking to the news website.

About the drone: As per Medhansh, the MLDT 01 drone has 5 horsepower and can remain airborne for six minutes at a speed of 60 kmph, and can take a load of up to 80 kg.

It is 1.8 meters in both length and width. However, the maximum height at which the drone can reach is 10 meters. The drone uses four motors commonly found in ones used for agricultural purposes.