1703 Indians deported by US in 6 months: Govt; ‘Strongly registered concerns’

The US government has deported 1,703 Indian nationals, comprising 141 women, so far in 2025 from 20 January to 22 July, the central government told Parliament on August 1. The Ministry of External Affairs “strongly registered its concerns” with them over deportees' treatment.

“Between 20 January and 22 July 2025, a total of 1,703 Indian nationals were deported by the U.S. Government to India. Of them, there were 1,562 men and 141 women,” the ministry stated.

It added, “The Ministry strongly registered its concerns with the US authorities on the treatment of deportees, particularly with respect to use of shackles, especially on women and children. Concerns with regards to religious / cultural sensitivities including the use of turbans and dietary preferences have also been formally taken up with the US side.”

However, the ministry noted it has not received any complaint related to treatment of deportees on any flight after February 5, 2025.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also informed Lok Sabha in a written response to another question that 5, 541 Indian nationals have been deported from the US over the last five years.

DMK MP Kanimozhi posed a query to the Ministry of External Affairs about whether data is maintained on Indian citizens deported from the United States since January 2025. Responding to the query, Singh confirmed that such records are kept and provided figures for the period between January 20 and July 22, 2025.

Most deportees from Punjab, followed by Haryana, Gujarat As per the data, 1,703 Indian nationals were deported from the US during this timeframe. Of them, 620 were from Punjab, 604 from Haryana, 245 from Gujarat, and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir. Another six individuals were categorised under “unknown” states.

Kanimozhi also questioned about the modes of deportation used, which the minister addressed in his reply.

According to data shared by the government, out of the 1,703 Indian nationals deported from the US, 333 were returned in February via US military flights. Another 231 were deported in March on chartered flights operated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). In July, 300 individuals were repatriated on charter flights organised by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).