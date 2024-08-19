Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / 19 students hospitalised after rat repellant sprayed in Bengaluru hostel causes breathing trouble, 3 critical

19 students hospitalised after rat repellant sprayed in Bengaluru hostel causes breathing trouble, 3 critical

ANI

  • As many as 19 students of Bengaluru's Adarsh Nursing College student hostel were taken to the hospital after they faced breathing problems because of the rat repellent that was sprayed by the hostel management to drive away rats, on the night of August 18, officials said on Monday.

Bengaluru: 19 students hospitalised after facing breathing troubles due to rat repellant sprayed in hostel.

As many as 19 students of Bengaluru's Adarsh Nursing College student hostel were taken to the hospital after they faced breathing problems because of the rat repellent that was sprayed by the hostel management to drive away rats, on the night of August 18, officials said on Monday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

"A total of 19 students were sick due to breathing problems due to the presence of poisonous substances and they were immediately admitted to the nearby hospitals along with the other students in the hostel and the staff of the hostel and the public," West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police S Girish said.

According to the West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, three of the 19 students are seriously ill and are shifted to the ICU.

"Almost all the students have received treatment in the hospitals and are healthy, among them three students named Jayan Varghese, Dileesh and Jo Mon are seriously ill and are being admitted to the ICU," West Bengaluru DCP said.

A case will be registered under section 286 BNS against the hostel management staff who sprinkled rat poison, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.