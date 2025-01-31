1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to pronounce verdict against ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on Feb 7

  • A Delhi court is set to deliver its verdict on February 7 regarding former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case. Sajjan Kumar is alleged to have participated in the killings of two men following Indira Gandhi's assassination.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published31 Jan 2025, 09:17 PM IST
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is alleged to have participated in the killings of two men following Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar awaits a verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case. A Delhi court will likely pronounce its verdict on February 7, PTI reported. After the prosecution completed its arguments, special judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the verdict.

The court had deferred the judgement on January 21 in the case against former Congress MP. on December 21, the judge, who reserved verdict in the case, allowed the prosecution to argue on certain points on a plea by the state.

"Put up for judgment on the next date of hearing," PTI quoted the judge as saying. The case involving Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is linked to the killings of two persons - Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984. The court order found sufficient evidence to form a "prima facie opinion that he (ex-Congress MP) was not only a participant, but had also led the mob".

Advocate Anil Sharma pointed out that Sajjan Kumar's name was not there from beginning. He argued that law of foreign land is not applicable in this case, since there was a delay of 16 years in naming Sajjan Kumar by the witness, ANI reported.

The prosecution had sought court's permission to argue on certain points, which it claimed to be “essential for just adjudication of the case,” as per the PTI report. Initially, Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case, which was taken over by a special investigation team. Finding a "prima facie" case against Sajjan Kumar, the court framed charges against him on December 16, 2021.

To avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a mob armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs, the prosecution alleged. According to the complainant, Jaswant Singh's wife, the mob attacked their house, killed her husband and son and stole articles before setting their house ablaze.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 09:17 PM IST
