200 people duped of ₹42 lakh: How 19-year-old social media ’influencer’ lured victims

In Ajmer, Rajasthan, police arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly defrauding over 200 people of 42 lakh through a bogus investment scheme. He initially paid some investors to gain trust and expand his scheme's reach.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Nov 2024, 03:27 PM IST
A 19-year-old youth from Rajasthan was arrested for defrauding over 200 people of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42 lakh through a fake investment scheme.
A 19-year-old youth from Rajasthan was arrested for defrauding over 200 people of ₹42 lakh through a fake investment scheme.

The Rajasthan police recently busted a fake investment scheme by a teen social media influencer. The imposter fraudulently cheated more than 200 people of about 42 lakh through a bogus investment scheme. The 19-year-old fraudster was identified as Kashif Mirza, who was arrested from Rajasthan's Ajmer, according to an NDTV report.

The state police on Monday informed that Kashif Mirza was a class 11th student, who targeted social media users by luring victims with fake promises that they could make substantial profits. According to police, the teen was an "influencer" and had a huge number of followers on Instagram.

Also Read | Opinion | The worrying rise of fraudsters on the prowl online

The report said that the 19-year-old persuaded the victims to invest in the scheme by guaranteeing that they would earn 1,39,999 after 13 weeks on an investment of 99,999. "Initially, he provided some investors with the profit so that they get influenced and tell more people," NDTV quoted a police official as saying.

Police recovered various items from him, including a Hyundai Verna, a cash counting machine, phones and laptops. He has been sent to a two-day police remand.

Also Read | What are the key risks of credit card fraud for small businesses?

How to keep away from fraudsters online

  • Before investing in any scheme, plan or policy, one must carry out proper research about the company or individual.
  • One must ensure the credibility of the institution through online and offline research.
  • Fraudsters usually lack transparency in their investment strategies and offer guaranteed returns. The trick is to identify the loopholes in the investment plans.

Also Read | Moldovans choose president in decisive runoff overshadowed by fraud and intimidation claims
  • Furthermore, one must check if the investment company and the individuals offering the investment schemes are properly regulated by relevant financial regulatory authorities.
  • One must not share passwords and leave any documents that contain access to financial data in an unsecured area.
  • Notably, banks don’t send emails or text messages asking for personal information such as account and/or social security numbers. Thus, any imposter requesting for verification of account information in this manner must be propmptly alerted.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Business NewsNews200 people duped of ₹42 lakh: How 19-year-old social media ’influencer’ lured victims

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,083.15
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    19.75 (0.24%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    439.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -38.05 (-7.97%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,038.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -387 (-7.13%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    EPL share price

    264.70
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    11.85 (4.69%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.