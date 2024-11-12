200 people duped of ₹42 lakh: How 19-year-old social media ’influencer’ lured victims

The Rajasthan police recently busted a fake investment scheme by a teen social media influencer. The imposter fraudulently cheated more than 200 people of about ₹42 lakh through a bogus investment scheme. The 19-year-old fraudster was identified as Kashif Mirza, who was arrested from Rajasthan's Ajmer, according to an NDTV report.
The state police on Monday informed that Kashif Mirza was a class 11th student, who targeted social media users by luring victims with fake promises that they could make substantial profits. According to police, the teen was an "influencer" and had a huge number of followers on Instagram.
The report said that the 19-year-old persuaded the victims to invest in the scheme by guaranteeing that they would earn ₹1,39,999 after 13 weeks on an investment of ₹99,999. "Initially, he provided some investors with the profit so that they get influenced and tell more people," NDTV quoted a police official as saying.
Police recovered various items from him, including a Hyundai Verna, a cash counting machine, phones and laptops. He has been sent to a two-day police remand.
