2 army personnel, including Lt Colonel, killed in Ladakh after boulder falls on convoy vehicle

Two Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel, lost their lives and three others were injured after a boulder fell on an Army vehicle in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place around 11:30 am at Charbagh near Durbuk in the Galwan region, roughly 200 km from Leh. The vehicle was part of a military convoy moving through the remote area when the accident occurred.

The Army identified the deceased as Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh of the 14 Sindh Horse regiment.

Those injured in the incident include Maj Mayank Shubham (14 Sindh Horse), Maj Amit Dixit, and Capt Gaurav (60 Armoured Regiment), officials added.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of Northern Command pay homage to the Bravehearts Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Northern Command said in a post on X

In an earlier post, the Fire and Fury Corps said that "a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025. Recovery action is in progress."

The officials said that the five personnel sustained critical injuries in the accident involving an SUV of the Army.

The convoy was on a training move from Durbuk to Chongtash, they said, adding the vehicle was badly mangled under the impact of the boulder.

Two personnel succumbed to injuries and three other officers were undergoing treatment, they said.



(With inputs from news agency PTI)