2 boys forced to drink urine, chillies rubbed on private parts over theft suspicion in UP's Siddharthnagar1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Two boys allegedly forced to drink urine and had chillies rubbed on their private parts on suspicion of theft. Video went viral. Six men arrested.
In a horrific incident, two boys were allegedly forced to drink urine and chillies were rubbed on their private parts on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar. According to a report, the boys, aged 10 and 15 years, were also given some unidentifiable injections by the accused.