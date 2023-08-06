In a horrific incident, two boys were allegedly forced to drink urine and chillies were rubbed on their private parts on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar. According to a report, the boys, aged 10 and 15 years, were also given some unidentifiable injections by the accused.

The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the boys being made to eat chillies and drink urine. Chillies were also rubbed on their private parts. The accused are also heard threatening the boys that they would be beaten up if they refuse it.

The boys were allegedly caught stealing money. One of the videos showed the boys lying on the floor with their hands tied and the accused is seen rubbing green chillies on their private parts as the kids scream in pain.

At least six men have been arrested in connection with the case in UP’s Siddharthnagar. ASP Siddhartha informed that cases have been registered under relevant sections.

“A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors. After taking note of the viral video, cases have been registered under relevant sections. Six people have been nabbed in connection with the incident. They will be presented in court," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The video was reportedly shot on August 4. The incident happened near Konkati Chauraha of Pathra Bazaar police station area. The video was being circulated on WhatsApp groups when it came to light. A police constable who is also part of one such group informed his seniors.