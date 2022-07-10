2 cops jump into stream with strong current, save man from drowning | Video

2 cops jump into stream with strong current, save man from drowning | Video1 min read . 10:12 AM IST
A video of two cops jumping into a stream with strong currents and saving a man from drowning has gone viral on social media. The video is from Maharashtra which has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days.
The video was shared by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule. The two constables have been identified as Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Pokare.
"Dattawadi,Pune Police Constable Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Pokare rescued a man who was being swept away in a stream near Bagul Udyan in Shivane.Risking their own lives,the courage shown by the two is commendable!We are proud of the Maharashtra Police!" Supriya Sule wrote on Twitter.
Several parts of Maharashtra have been lashed with incessant rains for the past one week, leaving many areas inundated.
At least 130 villages in three districts of Maharashtra, all in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, were affected by heavy rains which caused floods in parts of these districts and at least 200 people were evacuated.
In the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, communication with 128 villages is lost due to heavy rains.
Apart from Gadchiroli, Hingoli and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region also received heavy showers on Friday and Saturday, the state relief and rehabilitation department said in a bulletin on Saturday.
