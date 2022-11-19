2 held for threatening blasts during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Khalsa Stadium halt2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 06:37 PM IST
MP: Two held after letter threatened blasts in Indore during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra's scheduled Khalsa Stadium halt
Police have detained two persons after an anonymous letter threatened bomb blasts in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh if Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' made a scheduled halt at Khalsa Stadium on November 28. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday said while two suspects have been detained, three others are identified and a team of police has gone to Haryana.