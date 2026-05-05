2 Indian journalists win Pulitzer Prize for ‘trAPPed’ investigation on digital arrest - who are they?

Two Indian journalists Anand RK and Suparna Sharma have been awarded with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for their their work in digital surveillance and cyber fraud – ‘trAPPed’. Anand RK and Suparna Sharma won the award in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category. They share the award with Natalie Obiko Pearson of Bloomberg.
Produced for Bloomberg, “trAPPed” narrates the “riveting account” of a neurologist in India who was held under a “digital arrest” through her phone. To highlight globalchallenges of digital scams, ‘trAPPed’ used a blend of “visuals and words”.
According to the Pulitzer website, “Anand RK is an illustrator and visual artist based in Mumbai, India. He won the Eisner Award, often referred to as the Oscars of the comic book industry, in 2021 for Best Painter/Multimedia Artist along with colorist John Pearson for the graphic novel Blue in Green by Image Comics. A graduate of the prestigious Sir JJ School of Art in 2011, he has also illustrated Grafity's Wall by Dark Horse Comics, Radio Apocalypse by Vault and Resurrection Man by DC Comics.”
“He has been the cover artist for other top comics publishers including Boom! Studios, 2000AD, Tiny Onion and Image Comics. Additionally, he has created work for clients such as Hyundai, The Indian Navy, ImagineFX Magazine, and Heavy Metal Magazine,” it said.
Suparna Sharma is a freelance investigative journalist and editor. She has covered crime, conflicts, national disasters and corruption across a three-decade career.
“Her 2023 investigation for Al Jazeera into the deaths of two seniors in a fire at a facility in Delhi exposed greed and negligence within India’s multi-billion dollar elder-care industry and a coordinated effort by authorities to bury the truth. She has also written on the reprisals faced by India’s top women wrestlers after accusing the country’s wrestling chief of sexual harassment and on how graduates from India’s elite engineering and business schools have helped political consultancies manipulate voters and elections,” it said.
“Her articles have appeared in Al Jazeera, Rolling Stone India, BBC Africa, the Indian Express, Frontline and others. Her previous appointments include resident editor of the Asian Age overseeing the daily’s Delhi, Calcutta and London editions, chief subeditor at the country’s largest newspaper Times of India, and a senior correspondent on the Indian Express’ special investigations team. She has also led newsrooms and teams of reporters.”
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