2 Indian students from Hyderabad die after being washed away at a tourist spot in Scotland: Report
Two Indian students from Hyderabad reportedly drowned at a popular tourist spot in Scotland.Their bodies were recovered by rescue personnel on Wednesday night from the Linn of Tummel area, located at the confluence of the rivers Garry and Tummel.
Two Indian students from Hyderabad reportedly drowned at a popular tourist spot in Scotland. The deceased were identified as Jitendranath Karuturi, 26, and Chanhakya Bolisetti, 22.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message