Two Indian students from Hyderabad reportedly drowned at a popular tourist spot in Scotland. The deceased were identified as Jitendranath Karuturi, 26, and Chanhakya Bolisetti, 22.

Their bodies were recovered by rescue personnel on Wednesday night from the Linn of Tummel area, located at the confluence of the rivers Garry and Tummel. The police shrugged off the possibility of unusual circumstances leading to the mishap.

"On Wednesday night, Jitendranath Karuturi, 26, and Chanhakya Bolisetti, 22, were washed away at Linn of Tummel, which is located north of Pitlochry. There don't seem to be any strange circumstances surrounding the fatalities," NDTV quoted a police official as saying.

The deceased, along with their friends studying at Scotland's Dundee University and pursuing Master's degree, were on a hiking trip in the tourist spot.

An official from the Indian High Commission in London informed that the bodies of the two students were found downstream.

"The families of both students have been contacted by the Indian Consulate General, and a consular representative has met a student who resides in the UK. Dundee University has promised to help in every way," NDTV quoted an official as saying.

The post-mortem will be carried out on Friday, April 19, while the process for returning the bodies to India will begin after that, the official noted.

Two Telugu girls arrested for ‘shoplifting’ in US In another incident that took place on March 19, two Indian students were arrested by Hoboken police for 'shoplifting' in New Jersey, United States, reported TOI. One of the accused hailed from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur while the other was a student from Hyderabad, before she moved to the US to pursue higher studies.

Hoboken ShopRite alerted the city police that the the girls had not paid for certain items that they had purchased following which the girls were arrested.

