' ₹20 lakh Creta’ stolen in Delhi in just 60 seconds; watch how thieves hacked the system

In a shocking incident from the national capital, a Hyundai Creta was stolen in seconds. The theft, caught on CCTV, shows how a group of people hacked into the car’s security system and drove it away in the early hours of the morning.

The incident took place on June 21 outside the home of Rishabh Chauhan in Safdarjung Enclave. Chauhan later shared the CCTV footage on Instagram, warning people about the car’s safety flaws.

In the video, a car approaches from the opposite direction and parks beside Chauhan’s Creta. A man steps out, breaks the driver-side window, and then leaves. A few minutes later, the same car returns. This time, a masked individual gets out, hacks into the Creta’s security system and unlocks it with ease, before driving off.

Sharing the footage, Chauhan wrote: “Hi, my Hyundai Creta was stolen in 60 seconds on June 21, 2025. As seen in this video from my CCTV, the Creta is no longer safe when parked outside. Its security system appears to have been hacked or leaked and can be bypassed in under a minute.”

He further added: “Anyone considering buying a Creta -beware, it can be stolen at any time. @hyundaiindia, the Hyundai team really needs to upgrade their safety software. The car has still not been found by @delhi.police_official.”

In his post, he also commented on the safety situation in the capital: “If Delhi isn’t safe, I don’t even want to imagine the state of other places in India.”

Chauhan also shared an email screenshot confirming that the police investigation is underway.