20 surgeons, 18-hr surgery: Here's how Kerala doctors transplanted 2 full-arms

25-year-old Amaresh's donor was Vinod (54). Vinod used to work in the Gulf region. One during a visit o his native place in Kollam district, Kerala, he had a fatal traffic accident when his motorcycle collided with a private bus. Vinod suffered a serious head injury and was admitted to the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he could not be revived and was declared brain dead on January 4, 2022. Vinod’s family readily agreed to donate his various organs, including his hands, following his death.