200 stitches, 2 fractures: 75-year-old woman attacked by 2 Rottweiler dogs in Dehradun, remains critical

In a horrific incident, an elderly woman was seriously injured by two Rottweiler dogs in the Rajpur area of Dehradun.

The victim, identified as 75-year-old Kaushalya Devi, a resident of Kishan Nagar, was attacked by two ferocious dogs on Sunday morning when she was going to a temple near her house as usual.

After hearing her screaming, neighbours came out and somehow rescued her from the clutches of the two dogs. She was rushed to the hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

She suffered deep wounds to her head, hands, legs, ear, and fractures in two bones, and required around 200 stitches.

A case has been registered against dog owner Nafees (40), based on a complaint filed by Devi’s son, Umang Nirwal.

According to the police, during the investigation, it was found that Nafees had not obtained a licence from the municipal corporation to keep "dangerous" dog breeds.

Nafees was taken into custody by the police.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said the police will collaborate with the municipal corporation to ensure strict action is taken against those who keep "dangerous" breeds of dogs without a licence.

Responding to complaints of people being attacked, some killed, by "dangerous breed" dogs, the central government has banned the import, breeding, purchase and sale of 23 foreign breed dogs, including Rottweilers, Pitbulls and American Bulldogs.

Toddler mauled to death by Rottweiler In May, a four-month-old baby girl was mauled to death by a pet Rottweiler dog after it broke free from its owner's control at a residential society in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.

The baby girl's maternal aunt took her out in the common garden of the housing society.

At that time, a woman resident brought her pet Rottweiler downstairs while talking on the phone.