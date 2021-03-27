Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >200 water bodies in Delhi will be cleaned before monsoon: Satyendar Jain

200 water bodies in Delhi will be cleaned before monsoon: Satyendar Jain

200 water bodies in Delhi will be cleaned before monsoon
1 min read . 10:35 PM IST PTI

  • Of around 600 water bodies and lakes in Delhi, 200 under the DJB will be cleaned before the monsoon season, he said
  • Jain also instructed officials to use unutilised 60 acres of land at Nilothi sewage treatment plant for the creation of lakes and groundwater recharge

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said 200 water bodies under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be cleaned before the monsoon season.

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said 200 water bodies under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be cleaned before the monsoon season.

At a review meeting, Jain said local residents have complained that water bodies and lakes in Delhi have become dumping grounds due to waste mismanagement by municipal corporations.

TRENDING STORIES See All

At a review meeting, Jain said local residents have complained that water bodies and lakes in Delhi have become dumping grounds due to waste mismanagement by municipal corporations.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Of around 600 water bodies and lakes in Delhi, 200 under the DJB will be cleaned before the monsoon season, he said.

Jain also instructed officials to use unutilised 60 acres of land at Nilothi sewage treatment plant for the creation of lakes and groundwater recharge.

Currently, 50 million gallons of treated water from Nilothi STP is released into the Najafgarh drain. This will now be utilised for groundwater recharge after polishing through the lake, a statement said.

The minister also directed senior officials of the DJB to ensure that no sewerage line is connected to a storm water drain. 

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.