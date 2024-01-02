2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi's 3rd straight term 'almost an inevitability', declares column in UK daily
The hat-trick of victories in three state assemblies, combined with PM Modi's immense popularity and emotive issues such as the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, has made a third, straight term for the BJP at the Centre 'almost an inevitability', read a column in the UK-based daily, The Guardian.
