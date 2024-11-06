2024 US Elections: Who is the Mumbai based actress, Alia Bhatt’s friend — an American citizen, who cast her vote?

2024 US Elections: Mumbai-based actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who recently played a role in the Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra, revealed that she is an American citizen. She was among the millions who cast their ballots to seal the fate of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The Indian actress shared an Instagram Story that shows her sporting an “I voted” badge. A Kamala Harris sticker placed right above her badge in the Story indicated that Akansha might have voted for the US Vice President.

Who is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the film Guilty, and was also a part of the Netflix web series Ray. Akansha is also a close friend of Alia Bhatt, and played the role of a flight attendant in the recently released movie Jigra.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is the daughter of actor-director Shashi Ranjan and his wife Anu Ranjan. According to her Wikipedia page, she was born in Mumbai and attended Jamnabai Narsee School.

Akansha Ranjan's American citizenship Several Instagrammers were surprised to know that the Mumbai-based actress was an American citizen.

“Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is a US citizen??” read a post on Reddit that has received dozens of surprised comments. The post triggered further comments about other India-based celebrities who hold citizenship of other countries. Akansha Kapoor's bestie, Alia Bhatt, for instance, holds a British passport, while Akshay Kumar recently gave up his Canadian passport.

