2026 is poised to be a year of monumental moments, marked by a summer of Assembly elections in India, an intensifying global space race, and major sporting events — notably the FIFA World Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
A 2026 preview in charts: US turns 250, GTA VI release, sports galas, state polls and more
SummaryA summer of assembly elections, an accelerating space race, major global sporting events, and key geopolitical developments and tech milestones are set to make 2026 a year to watch.
2026 is poised to be a year of monumental moments, marked by a summer of Assembly elections in India, an intensifying global space race, and major sporting events — notably the FIFA World Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.