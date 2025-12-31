A 2026 preview in charts: US turns 250, GTA VI release, sports galas, state polls and more

2026 is poised to be a year of monumental moments, marked by a summer of Assembly elections in India, an intensifying global space race, and major sporting events — notably the FIFA World Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
2026 is poised to be a year of monumental moments, marked by a summer of Assembly elections in India, an intensifying global space race, and major sporting events — notably the FIFA World Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
The year also marks the US completing 250 years of independence, Bangladesh heading to the polls for the first time since former PM Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, India hosting the 18th Brics Summit, Apple turning 50, and the long-awaited release of GTA VI, the open-world action-adventure franchise. All of these set the stage for a packed year ahead. Here’s a snapshot of what’s coming.
The year also marks the US completing 250 years of independence, Bangladesh heading to the polls for the first time since former PM Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, India hosting the 18th Brics Summit, Apple turning 50, and the long-awaited release of GTA VI, the open-world action-adventure franchise. All of these set the stage for a packed year ahead. Here’s a snapshot of what’s coming.
Politics: Poll Summer
2026 is set to be a major election year, with assembly polls due in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, most likely by April 2026.
The year follows elections in Delhi and Bihar in 2025, both of which were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With this, around 70% of Indians now live in states ruled by the NDA, a Mint analysis shows.
This share had peaked at 75% in 2017, and had dropped in subsequent years after some losses. However, the alliance has made a comeback with wins in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Delhi in recent years. The following chart shows the population share ruled by each party or alliance at the end of every year.
Science: Space Race Heats Up
The new year is shaping up to be a monumental one for space exploration as well. India will be one step closer to joining the league of human spaceflight nations with the launch of its first uncrewed mission of the Gaganyaan programme, featuring the robot Vyommitra on board the crew module.
At the same time, the US space agency NASA is expected to fly its crewed Moon mission comprising four astronauts under the Artemis programme. China is also planning a key milestone in 2026, with the first launch of its Long March-10 rocket and lunar crew spacecraft, ahead of a planned crewed Moon landing around 2030.
To date, only the US, Russia and China have conducted independent human spaceflight missions. The US leads the field, having run four major non-commercial programmes that each introduced a distinct, human-rated spacecraft system.
World: US @ 250
The world’s oldest continuous democracy and the largest economy turns 250 in July 2026. The US has dominated innovation and technology for long, and also the world of sports and popular culture. But some of its superpowers are under threat; the rest of the world is catching up, too.
Declared independent in 1776, the country initially comprised 13 former colonies, which became states after ratifying the US Constitution between 1788 and 1790. Over time, the Union expanded steadily, growing to 50 states, with Alaska and Hawaii becoming the most recent additions in 1959.
Once guided largely by isolationist policies, the US today plays an active and influential role in global and geopolitical affairs.
Neighbourhood: Bangladesh Polls
Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on 12 February 2026, a crucial vote following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. After her resignation and subsequent exile to India, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus dissolved the legislature and formed an interim government on 8 August 2024.
The election will choose members of the Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh’s unicameral parliament. India will closely watch the polls as the political upheaval has also impacted its bilateral ties with Bangladesh.
Key numbers:
17.6%: Bangladesh’s share in India’s foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in 2024, down from 22.3% in 2023. Arrivals from Bangladesh, a key source market, have declined amid the political instability. Bangladesh accounted for just 5.7% of FTAs in the April–June quarter of 2025, adding to the slowdown in India’s overall tourist arrivals, which will likely stay below pre-pandemic levels this year, too.
$13.5 billion: India’s total trade with Bangladesh in 2024-25, up 4.6%. Bangladesh is India’s 24th biggest trade partner. Growth in bilateral trade turned volatile in FY26—expanding by nearly 12% in September 2025 before contracting 10.3% in October.
864.5 km: The length of the India-Bangladesh border which is yet to be fenced. The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4,096.7 km, out of which 3,232.2 km is fenced.
Technology: Apple @ 50
The blue-eyed boy of the tech world will turn 50 in April. Beginning with the Apple I in 1976, the company expanded from desktop computing into digital music players, smartphones, tablets, wearables and tracking devices.
Over time, Apple’s products have moved beyond their functional role, becoming closely tied to consumer lifestyle and personal identity, positioning the brand not just as a technology provider but also as an iconic cultural symbol.
Timeline of major Apple product launches
1976: Apple I, first Apple computer
1984: Macintosh, the first mainstream PC with a graphical interface
2001: iPod, portable digital music player capable of storing 1,000 songs
2007: iPhone is born
2010: iPad, a tablet positioned between smartphones and laptops
2014: Apple Watch enters the market
2016: Entry of AirPods
2021: AirTag, an item-tracking accessory
Geopolitics: India and Brics
India is set to assume the Brics chairship and host the 18th Brics Summit in 2026, following a turbulent year in Brics–US relations. US President Donald Trump had announced an additional 10% tariff on countries aligning with what he termed Brics’ “anti-American policies” and has repeatedly warned against the bloc’s efforts to develop alternative currencies or trade payment systems.
These developments underscore Brics’ push to coordinate multilateral policies across the global south, positioning itself as an alternative to the G7.
Brics in numbers
40%: Brics share in global population, which grew to 48% with six new members. G7 has just a 10% share.
30%: Brics+ share in global GDP, versus 41% of G7.
Popular culture: GTA VI
After years of delays and speculation, Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in November 2026. The franchise, known for its violent themes, is one of the most successful in gaming—it is No. 2 on the all-time bestselling video game list.
GTA in numbers
460 million: Units sold of GTA franchise till November 2025, according to Take-Two Interactive.
475 million: Number of views for a GTA VI video trailer within 24 hours.