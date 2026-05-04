2026 state elections: New scripts in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

In 2026, BJP has gained vote share, and this is also translating into more seats for it. As of 10.45 am, it had a vote share of 45% and was leading in 88 of the 152 seats for which results are available (the state has a total of 294 seats). It was largely a binary contest, and the other parties, like the Indian National Congress (INC) and Communist parties, barely registered a presence in seats. For BJP, of its 88 leads, only 4 leads were by a margin of less than 2 percentage points, while 13 were by a margin of 2-5 percentage points; further, more than two-thirds of leads were by more than 10 percentage points.