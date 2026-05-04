2026 state elections: New scripts in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Early counting data for the big state elections of 2026 has thrown up a change in many a political script, while heralding a day of watching the counting with bated breath. According to data from the Election Commission of India, as of 10.45 am, when only 2-4 rounds of votes had been counted, West Bengal was a cliffhanger, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marginally ahead of the All India Trinamool Congress. The binary of Tamil Nadu centred around Dravidian politics, alternating between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has been disrupted by the resolute emergence of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a third axis. In Kerala, the anti-incumbency cycle, disrupted in 2021, has been restored. Amid this, Assam and Puducherry voted for the status quo.