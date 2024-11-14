21 Crore Indians—quarter of global cases—had diabetes in 2022, finds Lancet study

The global diabetes population reached 82.8 crore in 2022, with India contributing over 21 crore. The study underscores the urgency for improved diabetes detection and prevention efforts in regions with low treatment rates, to mitigate severe health risks associated with untreated diabetes.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated14 Nov 2024, 07:38 AM IST
21 Crore Indians—quarter of global cases—had diabetes in 2022, finds Lancet study
21 Crore Indians—quarter of global cases—had diabetes in 2022, finds Lancet study

About 82.8 crore people around the world are estimated to be living with diabetes in 2022, according to an analysis published in the Lancet journal.

Of this, India's share is over a quarter which is about 21.2 crore people living with diabetes in 2022, the study said. Another 14.8 crore were in China, while 4.2 crore lived in the US, 3.6 crore in Pakistan and 2.2 crore in Brazil, the researchers found in the study published on the eve of World Diabetes Day observed every year on November 14, according to news agency PTI.

The number 82.8 crore is over four times the number in 1990, with the largest increase in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), researchers forming the Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) said.

NCD-RisC is a global network, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), of over 1,500 researchers and practitioners providing information on risk factors for non-communicable disease across countries.

13 Crore adults have untreated Diabetes

The study also found that almost one third of the 44.5 crore adults (13.3 crore) with untreated diabetes lived in India in 2022.

"Our findings suggest there is an increasing share of people with diabetes, especially with untreated diabetes, living in low- and middle-income countries," said author Jean Claude Mbanya, University of Yaounde 1, Cameroon.

The WHO has previously estimated that around 42 crore people have diabetes, a chronic metabolic disease involving blood sugar levels, which can damage the heart, blood vessels, nerves and other organs if untreated.

Most people with untreated diabetes will not have received a diagnosis, therefore increasing detection of diabetes must be an urgent priority in countries with low levels of treatment, he said.

Undiagnosed diabetes has been linked with complications such as diabetic retinopathy – when high levels of blood sugar damage the eye's retina (which is sensitive to light) – which can potentially cause vision loss and blindness.

Given the disabling and potentially fatal consequences of diabetes, preventing diabetes through healthy diet and exercise is essential for better health throughout the world.

“Given the disabling and potentially fatal consequences of diabetes, preventing diabetes through healthy diet and exercise is essential for better health throughout the world,” author Ranjit Mohan Anjana, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, India was quoted in PTI report. Anjana said the findings highlighted the need for more ambitious policies restricting unhealthy foods and making healthy ones more affordable.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • India accounts for over 25% of the global diabetes population.
  • Untreated diabetes poses significant health risks and is prevalent in low and middle-income countries.
  • There is a pressing need for ambitious health policies promoting healthy eating and lifestyle changes.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Business NewsNews21 Crore Indians—quarter of global cases—had diabetes in 2022, finds Lancet study

