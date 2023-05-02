‘21st century calls for 21st century policing,’ why NYPD is giving free Apple AirTags to car owners2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:55 PM IST
The New York Police Department (NYPD) is asking car owners in the city to use Apple AirTags in their cars. According to a CNBC report, the initiative comes after a TikTok video depicting an easily accessible exploit for breaking into Hyundai and Kia cars went viral on the internet.
