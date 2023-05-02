The New York Police Department (NYPD) is asking car owners in the city to use Apple AirTags in their cars. According to a CNBC report, the initiative comes after a TikTok video depicting an easily accessible exploit for breaking into Hyundai and Kia cars went viral on the internet.

Apple AirTags are small tracking devices that debuted in 2021. Using the device, owners can track and monitor their belongings using the Find My app on Apple iPhones. It is priced at $29 ( ₹3,490).

The report says that the police department has asked residents to help fight vehicle theft in the city by using Apple AirTags. “It’s a really amazing piece of ingenuity," says New York City Mayor Eric Adams who said that a nonprofit organization in New York has donated 500 Apple AirTag devices to distribute to residents for free.

Adams also stated that Kia, Hyundai and Honda vehicles have been particularly vulnerable to theft, because of a video circulating on TikTok. As per an April press release, New York City saw an 890% increase in Kia thefts at the end of 2022 and a 766% increase in Hyundai thefts in the preceding months.

Adams said that AirTags are an “excellent" tracking device. He believes that the device can help slow rates of car theft in the city. “Using technology to fight crime, protect people, save property is the direction this administration and this police department is going in," Adams said.

The department has also shared a video on Twitter, demonstrating how Apple AirTags can help protect the vehicles.

The 21st century calls for 21st century policing. AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it’s stolen. We’ll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag. #GSD pic.twitter.com/fTfk8p4lye — NYPD Chief of Department (@NYPDChiefOfDept) April 30, 2023

