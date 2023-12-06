23andMe Hack Is a Wake-Up Call for Your Password Habits
Dalvin Brown ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 06 Dec 2023, 12:52 PM IST
SummaryThe incident at the DNA test-kit company highlights the risks of reused passwords.
The recent breach of 23andMe user accounts shows a simple yet powerful truth about data security: Don’t reuse passwords, people.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less