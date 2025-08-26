Madhya Pradesh shocker! 23-Year-old newly married woman tortured, branded with hot knife by drunk husband

A harrowing case of dowry-related domestic violence has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, where a 23-year-old newly married woman was branded with a hot knife and brutally assaulted by her husband in Khargone district. The shocking incident comes just days after the murder of a young woman in Greater Noida who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands.

What happened in Madhya Pradesh? The survivor, identified as Khushboo Pipaliya, told reporters that her husband, Dilip Pipaliya, allegedly heated a knife on a gas stove and pressed it against her body multiple times while in a drunken state on Sunday, reported Times of India and NDTV. She sustained severe burn injuries across her body.

But the ordeal did not end there. According to Khushboo, Dilip then thrashed her mercilessly until her family rushed in to rescue her. Her brother, upon receiving a frantic call, reached her home and pulled her away from her husband’s grip before taking her to hospital for treatment, the news media reports added.

Khushboo Pipaliya is currently undergoing medical care. Speaking from her hospital bed, Khushboo accused her husband of not only beating her but also repeatedly demanding dowry. She added that he had been hostile towards her ever since their marriage.

What have her family and police said? Khushboo Pipaliya's father has alleged that Dilip frequently assaulted Khushboo over dowry demands. Police have registered a case and confirmed that an investigation is under way.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Greater Noida dowry murder case, which has shocked the nation and drawn the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

What happened in the Greater Noida dowry death case? On Monday, 25 August, Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed the arrest of the fourth and final accused in the murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly beaten, doused in a flammable liquid and set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in Sirsa village on 21 August.

According to police, Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, along with his parents and brother, were named in the FIR. Vipin was arrested on Saturday but sustained a gunshot injury during an alleged escape attempt while in police custody. His mother, Daya (55), father-in-law Satveer Bhati (55), and brother-in-law Rohit Bhati (28) are all in custody.

Neighbours in Sirsa village revealed that tensions in the family also stemmed from Nikki and her sister’s social media activity. Both women ran a beauty parlour and often posted makeover reels on Instagram, which their husbands reportedly objected to.

What has NCW said for Noida dowry death case? Taking cognisance of the case, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar described Nikki’s killing as “deeply disturbing”, stressing that dowry-related crimes highlight a “societal failure” even decades after the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“Despite robust laws, when such brutal murders take place, it reveals glaring gaps in societal attitudes. The new forms in which dowry is surfacing must be curbed,” Rahatkar said.

She confirmed that she had spoken to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, demanding a time-bound investigation and protection for the victim’s family and witnesses. The DGP has been asked to submit an action-taken report within three days.