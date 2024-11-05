Bella Bradford, a 24-year-old Australian influencer, died from rhabdomyosarcoma, an incurable cancer. She shared her journey and treatments through TikTok videos, including a posthumous message announcing her death.

What is rhabdomyosarcoma? Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare form of cancer that affects the skeletal muscles. Although it mostly affects children and teenagers, it affects adults as well. Each year, between 400 and 500 people in the US receive a diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Donning a khaki-coloured halter dress styled with a white cardigan and gold necklaces, Bella Bradford said that her life had "come to an end."

“I have terminal cancer, and unfortunately, by now, my life has come to an end, and I’ve passed away," she said at the beginning of the 11-minute clip.

The TikTok video was published posthumously from Bella Bradford's account on October 31, after she succumbed to rhabdomyosarcoma on October 15, stated media reports.

Bella Bradford's cancer treatment In May, Bella shared another GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video, where she shared her cancer diagnosis. She explained that at the age of 22, she was diagnosed with a "really rare form of cancer in (her) jaw muscle."

Although she explained that her condition was "incurable," she underwent a “new treatment" that included surgeries to remove the tumours, along with radiation and chemotherapy.

After being in remission for five months, she was re-diagnosed with cancer. However, in the video she filmed at the time, she mentioned she was receiving different forms of treatment.

Rhabdomyosarcoma and palliative care While chemotherapy and radiotherapy are the most common forms of treating cancer, palliative care is an important part of treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma. According to Cleveland Clinic, palliative care focuses on improving the quality of life of the patient, from easing symptoms to finding mental health support groups.

Palliative care is also “designed to work with the health care team to help people with a serious illness live as well as they can for as long as they can," states a report by the American Cancer Society.