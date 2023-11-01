24-year-old Indian student stabbed in the US, condition critical: Report

A 24-year-old Indian student in Indiana has been stabbed with a knife and is in critical condition. The attacker has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery and attempted murder.

As per NWIU Times report, Jordan Andrad, 24, stabbed Varun into the temple with a knife at a public gym in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Sunday morning. The report further added that the reason for this still not known and authorities are looking into the incident.

Following the incident, the attacker was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

"Varun was attacked with a knife by his attacker. He was ultimately taken to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury and was reportedly given a zero to five per cent chance of survival. Varun’s condition is said to be serious after the violent attack," the report said.

Andrade, the attacker, told the police that he had requested a massage that morning and walked into the massage room to find the other man, whom he did not know but found "a little weird."

According to the charging document, Andrade claimed he knew the other man was a threat and made sure to respond in the "correct way." "Andrade then described (the man) as a threat to him so he, 'just reacted,'" police said.

