25 killed in Bihar due to lightning, hailstorms; CM Nitish Kumar declares ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each

At least 25 people were killed in lightning strikes and hailstorms in several districts of Bihar on Thursday, April 10, as rains continued to last parts of the state, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. As many as 13 persons had died in lightning strikes in four districts.

Advertisement

Most deaths were reported in Nalanda, followed by other districts. While Nalanda registered 18 deaths, Siwan witnessed two, and one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad.

With as many as 25 deaths reported from several districts of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the loss of lives due to lightning and hailstorms and announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

On Wednesday, April 9, as many as 13 were killed – five people were killed in Begusarai, four in Darbhanga, and three in Madhubani, while Samastipur recorded one fatality.

The official statement dated April 9 read, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is deeply saddened by the death of 5 persons in Begusarai, 4 in Darbhanga, 3 in Madhubani and 1 in Samastipur due to lightning and has expressed his deep condolences to the affected families.”

Advertisement

“The Chief Minister said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster. The Chief Minister has directed to immediately give an ex-gratia grant of four lakh rupees to the families of all the deceased,” it added.

Read More

CM Nitish Kumar also appealed people in Bihar, to stay indoors, owing to the bad weather conditions amid the orange alert issued by the weather department, IMD, in several districts of the state.

“The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to be fully alert during bad weather. In case of bad weather, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department to protect against lightning. Stay indoors and stay safe during bad weather,” the official statement read. Advertisement