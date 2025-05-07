25 mins of Operation Sindoor - terrorist camps destroyed, no civilian casualties: Top 10 points from Govt briefing

In a briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’, India informed the media that the joint military operation targeting Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) lasted around 25 minutes in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. The strikes began at 1:05 am and concluded by 1:30 am. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi led the briefing.

Col Sofiya Qureshi said the nine targets hit during Operation Sindoor were chosen based on intelligence inputs. She said "no military installation were targeted in the Indian strikes against terror. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the locations were chosen to avoid civilian infrastructure and damage to civilians.

Responding to the misinformation circulated by Pakistan on the deaths of civilians, Col Sofiya Qureshi clarified that till now, “there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan” following the Operation Sindoor.