25 mins of Operation Sindoor - terrorist camps destroyed, no civilian casualties: Top 10 points from Govt briefing

In a briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’, India informed the media that the joint military operation targeting Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) lasted around 25 minutes in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. The strikes began at 1:05 am and concluded by 1:30 am. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi led the briefing.

Advertisement

Col Sofiya Qureshi said the nine targets hit during Operation Sindoor were chosen based on intelligence inputs. She said "no military installation were targeted in the Indian strikes against terror. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the locations were chosen to avoid civilian infrastructure and damage to civilians.

Responding to the misinformation circulated by Pakistan on the deaths of civilians, Col Sofiya Qureshi clarified that till now, “there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan” following the Operation Sindoor.

OPERATION SINDOOR: WHAT INDIA SAID IN BRIEFING Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, that left 26 persons dead, and their families. She said nine terrorist camps were “completely destroyed” in the military action by India. India said the nine targets India chose to dismantle included recruitment centres, launchpads and indoctrination centres. Col. Sofiya Qureshi also showed destroyed terror camps, including Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot – one of the biggest Hizbul Mujahideen camps – Muridke where those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks – Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received their training – and terror site Markaz Subhan Allah among others. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said India was “ready to deal with any misadventure by Pakistan”. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed intelligence had hinted at “further attacks against India are impending” and to “deter and prevent”, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism. Taking aim at Pakistan, the foreign secretary said that there had been no demonstratable step from Pakistan against the terrorists and it was determined that the perpetrators of the attack had to be brought to justice. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Our intelligence identified those involved and planners of Pahalgam attack.” India said the military strikes against terror hotbeds in Pakistan and PoK were “measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible”. “They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure,” the FS said. Speaking on the Pahalgam terror attack, Vikram Misri said the families were deliberately traumatised through the manner of the killing, “accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message.”