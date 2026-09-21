250 applications, no offers: IIM Kozhikode grad highlights harsh reality of corporate job market in viral post

For many job seekers, an engineering background, three years of data analytics experience, and an MBA from a premier Indian Institute of Management (IIM) would seem like a guaranteed ticket to corporate success. But for one recent IIM Kozhikode graduate, this impressive pedigree translated to a frustrating reality: over 250 job applications and zero callbacks.

Taking to Reddit to seek an “outside perspective,” the frustrated professional highlighted the harsh conditions of the current white-collar job market, where even top-tier degrees struggle to break through the silence.

‘Throwing everything at the wall’ Admitting that the ongoing job hunt was "getting a bit ridiculous," the professional, eager to leave their current employer, detailed an exhaustive, multi-platform approach to finding a new role.

"I've been throwing everything at the wall, that is, cold emailing recruiters and hiring managers, applying through LinkedIn, Naukri, iimjobs, you name it," the graduate wrote.

Despite the aggressive outreach, the results remained dismal. "I'm past 250 applications now. Mostly straight up rejected, and for a good chunk of them I just... never hear back. Not one callback in all this," they added.

‘Silence is more confusing’ What made the constant rejections particularly baffling for the candidate was their technical preparation. Anticipating automated screening filters, the graduate ran their resume through multiple Applicant Tracking System (ATS) checkers, which consistently scored it 75 or higher.

“It's probably not a keyword/formatting thing at the base level, which honestly makes the silence more confusing,” the user observed.

Turning to the Internet for referrals Admitting they lacked a strong professional network to draw on, the IIM graduate turned to the online community for support. “I don't really have a network to fall back on for referrals, so I figured I'd try my luck here too,” they explained.

Outlining their preference for strategy associate, consulting, IT transformation, and product roles, the user closed the viral post with a direct plea: “If anyone's hiring, knows something open, or even has advice on what I might be missing, that would be really helpful.”

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Netizens react The post quickly gathered responses from other social media users who validated the graduate's struggles, largely blaming the challenging macroeconomic climate for the hiring freeze.

Trying to reassure the candidate, one user wrote, “It's not you, it's the job market.”

Another commenter pointed out that a lack of relevant post-MBA experience was likely hindering their chances, but suggested looking into Big4 and Accenture, noting they are hiring heavily in their consulting practices. They also offered a grim reality check about corporate culture, advising the grad to stick with their current general management role: "Almost all the workplaces are toxic and chances are there you may not like other workplaces as well."

The IIM graduate's plight also sparked broader anxieties about the future of employment and automation. “Market is really tough now. This will be worsened by GPT6 and further developments,” one user warned.