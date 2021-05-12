In Goa, as many as 26 coronavirus-infected patients died due to oxygen shortage on Tuesday. The 26 victims were admitted at Goa Medical College and Hospital, and the incident happened between 2 am and 6 am on Tuesday, the state's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told the media.

On May 10, the hospital's oxygen requirement was 1,200 jumbo cylinders, but only 400 cylinders supplied, resulting in the shortage of oxygen, Rane said.

However, Rane added that the Court must investigate the reason for deaths and the shortage of oxygen.

Speaking to ANI news agency, Rane said, "26 Covid-19 patients died at GMCH between 2 to 6 am on Tuesday. The requirement of GMCH on Monday was 1,200 Jumbo oxygen cylinders of which only 400 were supplied, resulting in a shortage".

The Goa health minister said that the state government has set up a three-member team of nodal officers to oversee the treatment at the GMCH hospital. He asked the officers to provide detailed information to the Goa CM.

"A three-member team of nodal officers set up by state govt to oversee COVID treatment at GMCH should provide their inputs about the issues to the CM," he added.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also admitted about the delay in oxygen supply to hospitals in the state despite the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases. However, he assured the public that the process will be streamlined.

"There is a delay in oxygen supply but we have availability, can't hold doctors' responsible for the delay. For mismanagement, the administration needs to be streamlined. I have monitored it personally, it will be streamlined by evening," Sawant said during his visit to the Goa Medical College.

"The hospital requires 400 jumbo cylinders but now provision would be made to get 600 cylinders," the chief minister added.

Sawant also that a liquid oxygen storage tank with a capacity of 20 metric tonnes would be installed in GMCH within the next 8-10 days. To decrease the load on GMCH, Sawant said that beds at the Super Speciality Block would be increased by another 200.

He also said that the patients from GMCH would be shifted to Super Speciality Block. "Those patients who do not require oxygen would be shifted to the step-up hospital set up at Dr. Shama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Goa reported 3,124 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, and 2,475 recoveries on Tuesday, as per the Goa Health department. The Goa government has imposed a two-week curfew in the state till May 24.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.