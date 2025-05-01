26/11 Mumbai attack: Delhi court allows NIA to record Tahawwur Rana’s voice, handwriting samples

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Thursday granted permission to the NIA to collect voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, ANI reported.

Currently in NIA custody, Rana was recently extradited to India from the United States.

On Wednesday, Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh approved the NIA's request to collect handwriting and voice samples from Tahawwur Rana.

Earlier on Monday, the same court had extended Rana's NIA custody for an additional 12 days. During the hearing, the NIA informed the court that Rana had been confronted with a significant amount of records and evidence related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The agency argued that further custody was required to complete his interrogation.

While seeking an extension of his remand, the NIA argued that Rana had been evasive during questioning and was not cooperating with the investigation. The agency emphasised the need for further custodial interrogation to extract crucial information related to his alleged involvement in the attacks, ANI reported.

In the legal proceedings concerning Tahawwur Rana, the NIA was represented by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann. On the other hand, Advocate Piyush Sachdeva, from Legal Services, defended Rana in the matter.

However, Rana's counsel opposed the extension of his remand, contending that additional custodial interrogation was unwarranted.

Who is Tahawwur Rana? Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States earlier this month in connection with his alleged role in the deadly 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai. Upon his extradition, he was placed under NIA custody in New Delhi, where investigators continue to examine his suspected links to the perpetrators of the attacks.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists launched a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish center in Mumbai, after infiltrating India's financial capital via the sea route.

The brutal assault lasted nearly 60 hours and resulted in the deaths of 166 people.

Rana's extradition and ongoing interrogation are part of India's persistent efforts to bring all those responsible for the attacks to justice.