26/11 Mumbai terror attack ‘mastermind’ Tahawwur Rana seeks private lawyer, Court verdict on August 7

26/11 Mumbai terror attack case alleged mastermind Tahawwur Rana has said that he wants to engage a private counsel to represent him, news agency ANI reported. The news report stated that Rana has sought to talk to his family to seek a private lawyer.

Tihar Jail Denies Regular Family Calls to Rana This request comes after Tihar jail authorities denied permission to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to have a telephonic conversation with his family on a regular basis.

Also Read | NIA files chargesheet naming Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 terror attack case

Patiala Court Reserves Order, Decision Expected on 7 August Following responses from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and jail authorities, the Patiala House Court has reserved its order on Rana’s application. The decision is scheduled to be pronounced on 7 August.

Currently Represented by Legal Aid Counsel Until now, Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana has been represented by a court-appointed legal aid counsel. His latest plea marks a shift towards securing a privately retained legal representative.

Also Read | How Tahawwur Rana helped identify key targets of 26/11 attack

Court Earlier Allowed Limited Phone Access On 9 June, the court had granted Rana limited permission to make a single phone call to his family. The call was conducted under strict prison protocols and was supervised by a senior Tihar Jail official.

Bed and Mattress Granted to Rana on Medical Grounds In a separate ruling, the court also approved Rana’s request for a bed and mattress in Tihar Jail, despite objections from the jail authorities. While prison regulations typically allow such amenities only for inmates aged 65 and above, Rana—aged 64 and a half—cited medical concerns. The court, after reviewing submissions, ruled in his favour.

The NIA further informed the court that Tahawwur Rana’s complete medical history had been handed over to prison authorities.

Rana’s Link to David Coleman Headley Tahawwur Rana is believed to be a close associate of David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani—a US national and the key conspirator behind the 26/11 attacks.

Extradition from United States Finalised in April Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India after the United States Supreme Court, on 4 April, dismissed his review petition challenging the extradition. The decision concluded a long legal process and paved the way for his transfer to Indian custody.

Look Back at the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks The 26 November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks remain one of the most horrific acts of terrorism in India's modern history.

Ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai via the sea and launched coordinated assaults on key locations, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Taj Mahal and Oberoi Trident hotels, and the Jewish centre Nariman House.