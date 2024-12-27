Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, brother-in-law of Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, died of a heart attack in Lahore. Makki, also deputy chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, was previously arrested for terror financing and designated a global terrorist by the UN in 2023.

Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa deputy chief Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki died of a heart attack here on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

According to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Abdul Rahman Makki had been ill for the past few days. He was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

"Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital," a JuD official told PTI.

In May 2019, Makki was arrested by the Pakistan government and was put under house arrest in Lahore. Makki was handed down six months imprisonment in terror financing in 2020 by an anti terrorism court.

Makki, also the deputy chief of JuD, had been keeping a low profile after being sentenced in terror financing.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) condoled Makki's death.

In 2023, Makki was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

“Abdul Rehman Makki is the head of LET's political affairs. He served as head of LET’s foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body). He is also a member of JUD’s Markazi (Central) Team and Daawati (proselytization) team. He is brother-in-law of LET Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.263). Abdul Rehman Makki is wanted by the Indian Government," reads his profile on UN Security Council website.

Makki was involved in providing financing for the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks, which left 166 people killed. As many as nine terrorists were also killed in counter-terror operations, and one terrorist, Amir Ajmal Kasab, was caught alive and later executed.

Apart from the Mumbai terror attack, Makki was also a wanted terrorist in India by the security agencies for his involvement in the Red Fort attack. Six (LeT) terrorists stormed Red Fort on December 22, 2000, and opened fire on the security forces guarding the Fort.

