26-year-old Indian-origin woman shot dead in Toronto in ‘targeted attack’; suspect arrested

Navneet Kaur, a 26-year-old Indian-origin woman, was shot dead in what Toronto Police described as a “targeted attack” near Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard in Toronto, according to News18.

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Toronto Police said the shooting took place in a public area. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Kaur with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but she was pronounced dead.

Sharanjit Singh, 37, was arrested in Brampton in connection with the killing. He has been charged with first-degree murder and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Duty Inspector Scott Bradbury said officers immediately launched a large-scale search involving drones and K9 units after the suspect was seen fleeing the scene.

An eyewitness told CBC News that they were having coffee outdoors when they saw Kaur walking along Humberwood Boulevard. According to the witness, a man followed her while calling out to her. After a brief interaction, the man allegedly shot her once as she turned around before fleeing with the firearm.

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Killing was a “targeted attack” In a statement on X, Toronto Police said investigators believe the killing was a "targeted attack" and confirmed there are no outstanding suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting. Authorities have appealed to anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to come forward to assist with the investigation.

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