3 boys dead, 11 hospitalised in suspected food poisoning in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur

3 boys dead, 11 hospitalised in suspected food poisoning in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur1 min read . 04:40 PM IST
- Three boys were killed and 11 were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning during meals at a home for destitute in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur
At least three boys died and 11 were hospitalised following a suspected food poisoning at a home for the destitute in Tirupur of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The 11 boys are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Tirupur, officials said.
According to the reports, the boys had rice mixed with 'rasam' and laddu for dinner on Wednesday. Some of them vomited and had dysentery. On Thursday morning, they had breakfast and their condition deteriorated. Officials said that some even fell unconscious.
Al the boys were admitted to a private hospital but were later moved to government hospitals in Tirupur and Avinashi, the officials said.
Three boys aged between 8 and 13 years died at the hospital, while others are undergoing treatment, with three being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth, who visited the hospital, said the samples were collected and sent for examination, following preliminary reports of food poisoning.
DC Vineeth said that stringent action will be taken against the home -- Sri Vivekananda Home For Destitute -- if found guilty after the inquiry.
Police are investigating and inquiring the persons running the home.
(With agency inputs)
