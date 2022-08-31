Flower Aura has grown manifold today with a turnover of ₹60 crore (in 2021-22) and a workforce of 150. While, In 2021-22, Bakingo achieved a turnover of ₹75 crore and has a workforce of 500 people.
Three friends, all studied engineering courses at Dwarka's Netaji Subhas University of Technology, started their online venture Bakingo in 2010 with just ₹2 lakh only, and now it is a ₹135 cr turnover business.
Earlier, the trio -- Himanshu Chawla, Suman Patra, and Shrey Sehgal -- launched their first venture Flower Aura -- an online flower, cake and personalised gifting company -- in 2010 and is now also a success.
The combined turnover of both Flower Aura and Bakingo is ₹135 crore. The firms employ around 650 people and with presence in 11 cities. Bakingo is an online bakery working on a cloud kitchen model.
“Our beginning was really interesting. “Initially, we had just one employee who worked as a customer service representative and also managed operations and delivery," The Weekend Leader quoted Shrey as saying, who joined Flower Aura with Himanshu as a brand under FA Gifts Private Limited in February 2010. Suman joined a year later as he was pursuing his MBA at that time.
Initially the business was very limited, but then it started doing well and they closed the first year with a turnover of ₹10 lakh. Flower Aura has grown manifold today with a turnover of ₹60 crore (in 2021-22) and a workforce of 150. While, In 2021-22, Bakingo achieved a turnover of ₹75 crore and has a workforce of 500 people.
Following the success of Flower Aura, they launched Bakingo was launched as a separate brand under a newly registered company, Bake Wish Pvt Ltd in 2016.
“In Indian culture food is an integral part. But we don’t have major food brands in India like Pizza Hut or McDonald’s," says Himanshu.
“Bakery business in India has traditionally been a more localized experience, almost like a boutique, that might serve the best product, yet fails to scale up with outlets at multiple locations," he added.
Apart from this, he said, "Bakingo was started with the idea of delivering premium quality cakes anywhere in India after receiving online orders. Compared to local bakeries that offer about 5-10 varieties of cake at a time, Bakingo offers 500 types at any given time. We are now present in 11 cities including Meerut, Panipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Bengaluru and Hyderabad."
“Our outlets deliver within 8-10 km range through Swiggy and Zomato. We understood the supply and demand gap and this is why we were able to tap into the needs of our customers. Today we are amongst the top 3 bakeries in Delhi NCR," he said.
With Bakingo and Flower Aura, the trio are betting on the younger generation’s preference to celebrate occasions like birthdays, marriages and wedding anniversaries with cakes for a bigger slice of the pie in the growing market.
In 2021-22, Bakingo achieved a turnover of ₹75 crore and has a workforce of 500 people. Around 70% of sales happen on other food portals such as Swiggy and Zomato, while 30% of its sales happen on its website.
Suman looks after marketing, while Shrey and Himanshu look after operations, expansion, R&D and aggregators, the report added.
