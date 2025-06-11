3 Indian-origin women deplaned after arguing with flight attendant on US flight. Here's what happened | Video

Three women, believed to be of Indian origin, were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight in the United States following a heated exchange with a flight attendant. A video of the incident, shared on TikTok, has gone viral, amassing over 4 million views within days.

The altercation led to a delay of more than an hour as police were called to escort the women off the aircraft, Hindustan Times reported.

TikTok user @khamisidrismoh posted footage showing the three women seated in a row, engaged in an argument with a flight attendant standing in the aisle. The dispute reportedly began when the attendant incorrectly stated that the flight was headed to New Orleans, not New York.

“You don’t know where the flight is going. First of all, you don’t know…” one of the women is heard saying in the video, confronting the attendant about her mistake.

The flight attendant quickly acknowledged the error, saying, “I’m sorry about that. That is my mistake.” She then asked the women to place their bags under the seat in front of them.

However, the women appeared either not to hear her or chose to ignore the request, instead continuing to question the earlier slip. “You told so many times that is New Orleans. So first of all you have to know where we are going,” one woman said.

The situation escalated when the flight attendant, visibly frustrated, said: “Okay, you know, just for that, I’m going to make sure you guys get off. This is easy for me. Watch,” before walking away.

Police Escort After Onboard Delay In a follow-up video, police officers are seen boarding the plane and attempting to remove the women. “After the previous video I posted, we were delayed for an hour. Ultimately the cops had to show up and threaten to use physical force to remove them,” the TikTok user wrote.

A police officer is heard calmly instructing: “Stand up and walk with us. We can talk more out there. But right now, stand up and walk with us.”

Despite the officers’ requests, the women initially refused to leave and continued arguing. One officer warned them, saying, “I’m telling you what’s happening. Either you are gonna get off the plane, or you’re going to jail.”

The women eventually collected their belongings and exited the aircraft, allowing the flight to depart after the hour-long delay.