3 infiltrators killed near LoC in J&K’s Kupwara, says Army

At least three infiltrators are reportedly killed near Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Indian Army said in a statement. The three infiltrators were killed in two separate operations launched on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

While one terrorist was likely killed in Tangdhar area, the other two were were killed in Machhal, according to a Hindustan Times report. The operation is in progress.

The operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police following intelligence inputs regarding likely "infiltration bids", on the intervening night of August 28-29 in the general area of Tangdhar, Kupwara.

In a post on X, the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said, "Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in the general area Machhal, Kupwara."

“Suspicious movement was observed in bad weather and was engaged with effective firing by troops; two terrorists are likely to have been neutralised,” it said. The Army said another terrorist was likely killed along the LoC in the Tangdhar area.

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara,” it said on X.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway in the Rajouri district of J&K following an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces on August 28, officials said. The operation began at 9:30 pm on Wednesday in the Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal areas.

"During the search operation, contact was established with terrorists at about 11:45 pm on August 28, and an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces near the Kheri Mohra area," Jammu and Kashmir police said.