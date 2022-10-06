3 students, on hilltop for online study due to poor internet, stuck by lightning in Odisha1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
- Three students who were on a hilltop for an online group study due to poor internet service in their village were stuck by lightning
Three students were stuck by lightning when they were on a hilltop to study online. The students were on a hilltop to study due to the poor internet connectivity at Mundagam village in the Kandhamal district of Odisha. Mundagam village is about 185 kilometres away from Bhubaneswar.
The students, according to the reports, had huddled together for a group online study owing to poor internet connectivity at Mundagam village.
When the students did not return home by evening, their parents went looking for them and found the three lying in an unconscious state on the hilltop, the police said.
The students were taken to a nearby hospital in Brahmanpada. Sub Divisional Police Officer, G Udayagiri, Tirupati Rao Patnaik, has said that one of the students was in a critical state when he was taken to the hospital. The other two were said to be stable.
All three have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Phulbani, Patnaik said.
The students were identified as Dhiren Digal (17), Pinku Mallick (17) and Panchanan Behera (18). Chief District Medical Officer, Kandhamal, Dr. Monoj Upadhay said their condition was now stable.
"Students usually go to Digi hilltop where they can easily access mobile internet," a villager said.
(With agency inputs)
