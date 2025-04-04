30K followers, branded bags, a lavish lifestyle - another influencer? No, a Punjab woman cop held with 17 gm heroin!

A Punjab Police woman constable, who was arrested for carrying 17.71 grams of heroin in Bhatinda district on Wednesday, flaunted a lavish lifestyle, and posted videos of herself in uniform on social media, violating several service rules.

Advertisement

A day later, Amandeep Kaur was dismissed from the service for flouting Punjab Police's strict rules against making and sharing social media reels in uniform, professional misconduct, and misuse of the emblem. Kaur violated all.

But, what is even more surprising is the lifestyle she flaunted in her social media reels. Some of her posts were videos with Punjabi songs, while a few even mocked the police force.

Advertisement

Kaur's Thar, expensive bags and watches Kaur was reportedly driving her Thar when she was stopped for a routine check and heroin was found in her possession. Sources said that during her arrest, she mentioned the name of a senior IPS officer and said she wanted to talk to him.

Read More

Kaur's social media profile, which is now deleted, has over 30,000 followers, and is full of reels and videos featuring expensive accessories, branded handbags, and even dressing up her pet dog in designer outfits.

In one of the videos, a controversial song mocking the police force can be heard playing in the background, “Tu aankhen tal ja ni kiddan taliye, puthe kamaan vich taan police rali ai…" (You ask me to stop doing wrong things, but how can I stop when police itself backs us in such wrongdoings). Advertisement

In another such reel, she lip-syncs a famous Punjabi song, “Four by four di shaukeen lagdi, bina picche vekhe Thar back layi. Oh MK ke bag vich raund rakhdi, kuri agg de bhabhooke vaangu phire machdi (She is fond of 4x4 vehicles and reverses her Thar without looking back. She keeps bullet rounds in her branded MK bag and is very attractive)”. She can be seen wearing her police uniform with sunglasses and is standing in front of a Mahindra Thar.

Dismissed from service Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said Constable Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Chakk Fateh Singh Wala, who was originally posted at Mansa but was attached to Police Lines in Bathinda, has been dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution of India. Advertisement

“The action has been taken as per the instructions by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding the ongoing war on drugs. We will also be inquiring into all properties which the woman constable may have acquired through proceeds of crime and will take action as per law,” said Gill. Advertisement