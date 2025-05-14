31 Maoists killed in 21-day anti-Naxal operations at Karregutta hills; Amit Shah hails ‘historic breakthrough’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced a major victory in India’s ongoing battle against Naxalism, revealing that security forces have eliminated 31 notorious Naxalites in the Kurraguttalu Hills (KGH), located on the border between Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Describing the operation as the largest and most significant of its kind, Shah lauded the efforts of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Task Force (STF), and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, who successfully completed the mission in just 21 days without sustaining any casualties.

In a post on X, the Home Minister declared, “Achieving a historic breakthrough in the resolve of #NaxalFreeBharat, security forces killed 31 notorious Naxalites in the Kurraguttalu Hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in the biggest ever operation against Naxalism.” He congratulated the security personnel for their bravery and resilience, particularly given the challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions they faced during the operation.

Kurraguttalu Hill has long been a critical stronghold for Naxal groups, serving as the unified headquarters for major organisations such as the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1, DKSZC, TSC, and CRC. The hill was not only a base for training but also a centre for planning strategies and manufacturing weapons. Shah emphasised the symbolic importance of the operation, stating, “The hill on which the red terror once reigned, today the tricolour is flying proudly.”

The operation, named ‘Operation Black Forest,’ spanned an extensive area of approximately 1,200 square kilometres. CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh confirmed the recovery of 31 bodies, with 28 of the deceased Naxalites identified. He added that the operation involved coordinated efforts from the Cobra unit, CRPF, and Chhattisgarh police, and intelligence suggests that even more Naxalites may have been neutralised during the campaign.